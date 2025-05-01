Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the main structural difference between rough ER and smooth ER? The rough ER is studded with ribosomes on its cytoplasmic surface, giving it a 'rough' appearance, while the smooth ER lacks ribosomes and appears smooth.

What is the primary function of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER)? The rough ER is primarily responsible for the synthesis and initial processing of proteins, especially those destined for secretion, membranes, or specific organelles.

Why does the rough ER appear 'rough' under a microscope? The rough ER appears rough because it is covered with ribosomes on its cytoplasmic surface.

What is the main function of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER)? The smooth ER is involved in lipid synthesis, detoxification, and calcium storage, and does not participate in protein synthesis.

Which part of the cell is responsible for transporting newly synthesized proteins? The endoplasmic reticulum (ER), particularly the rough ER, is responsible for transporting newly synthesized proteins.

How are proteins imported into the ER during co-translational import? During co-translational import, proteins with an ER signal sequence are directed to the ER, where the signal recognition particle (SRP) binds the sequence and guides the ribosome to the ER membrane. The protein is then translocated into the ER lumen as it is being synthesized.