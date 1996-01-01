Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
ER Import
Inserting Membrane Proteins
ER Protein Modifications
Match the following term with its definition
I. Co-translational import ______________________
II. Post-translational import ______________________
III. ER retention signal ______________________
IV. Translocon ______________________
A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER
B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER
C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they’re being translated
D. importing proteins into the ER after they’ve been translated
Which of the following is responsible for recognizing the ER signal sequence?
A protein contains 5 start/stop transfer sequences. How many times will this protein cross the membrane?
Glycosylation of proteins in the ER is associated with which of the following molecules or responses?