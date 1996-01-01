Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cell Biology

13. Intracellular Protein Transport

ER Processing and Transport

ER Import

Inserting Membrane Proteins

ER Protein Modifications

Match the following term with its definition 

I. Co-translational import     ______________________ 

II. Post-translational import ______________________ 

III. ER retention signal         ______________________ 

IV. Translocon                      ______________________ 


A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER

B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER 

C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they’re being translated 

D. importing proteins into the ER after they’ve been translated

Which of the following is responsible for recognizing the ER signal sequence?

A protein contains 5 start/stop transfer sequences. How many times will this protein cross the membrane?

Glycosylation of proteins in the ER is associated with which of the following molecules or responses?

