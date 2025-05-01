Back
Which part of a neuron contains the nucleus? The cell body of a neuron contains the nucleus. What does the cell body of a neuron contain? The cell body of a neuron contains the nucleus and is responsible for integrating signals received from dendrites. What is the specialized cell type that generates nervous impulses? Neurons are the specialized cell type that generate nervous impulses. Which nerve cell connects sensory and motor neurons? Interneurons are the nerve cells that connect sensory and motor neurons. Where is the nucleus of a neuron found? The nucleus of a neuron is found in the cell body. What is the most abundant glial cell in the central nervous system (CNS)? Astrocytes are the most abundant glial cells in the CNS. Which part of the neuron contains the nucleus? The cell body of the neuron contains the nucleus. What is the function of the cell body in a neuron? The cell body integrates incoming signals from dendrites and contains the nucleus, which directs cellular activities. What does the cell body of a neuron do? The cell body processes and integrates signals received from dendrites and contains the nucleus for cellular maintenance. What is the function of a nerve cell? A nerve cell, or neuron, receives, integrates, and transmits electrical signals throughout the nervous system. What does the cell body do in a neuron? The cell body integrates signals from dendrites and contains the nucleus, supporting the neuron's metabolic and genetic functions. Which cell is adapted for transmitting messages? Neurons are adapted for transmitting messages through electrical impulses called action potentials. What is the main structural feature of a neuron that contains the nucleus? The cell body is the main structural feature of a neuron that contains the nucleus.
Ion Channels and Neurons quiz #1
