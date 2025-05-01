Skip to main content
Ion Channels and Neurons quiz #1

  • Which part of a neuron contains the nucleus?
    The cell body of a neuron contains the nucleus.
  • What does the cell body of a neuron contain?
    The cell body of a neuron contains the nucleus and is responsible for integrating signals received from dendrites.
  • What is the specialized cell type that generates nervous impulses?
    Neurons are the specialized cell type that generate nervous impulses.
  • Which nerve cell connects sensory and motor neurons?
    Interneurons are the nerve cells that connect sensory and motor neurons.
  • What is the most abundant glial cell in the central nervous system (CNS)?
    Astrocytes are the most abundant glial cells in the CNS.
  • What is the function of the cell body in a neuron?
    The cell body integrates incoming signals from dendrites and contains the nucleus, which directs cellular activities.
  • What is the function of a nerve cell?
    A nerve cell, or neuron, receives, integrates, and transmits electrical signals throughout the nervous system.
  • Which cell is adapted for transmitting messages?
    Neurons are adapted for transmitting messages through electrical impulses called action potentials.
