Which part of a neuron contains the nucleus? The cell body of a neuron contains the nucleus.

What does the cell body of a neuron contain? The cell body of a neuron contains the nucleus and is responsible for integrating signals received from dendrites.

What is the specialized cell type that generates nervous impulses? Neurons are the specialized cell type that generate nervous impulses.

Which nerve cell connects sensory and motor neurons? Interneurons are the nerve cells that connect sensory and motor neurons.

Where is the nucleus of a neuron found? The nucleus of a neuron is found in the cell body.

What is the most abundant glial cell in the central nervous system (CNS)? Astrocytes are the most abundant glial cells in the CNS.