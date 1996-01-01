Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

9. Transport Across Membranes

Ion Channels and Neurons

1

concept

Neuron Structure

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Action Potentials

clock
14m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Neuronal Signaling Steps

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Neurotransmitters

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

problem

Match the following neuron structure with its definition 

i. Cell Body                  ____________ 

ii. Myelin Sheath         ____________ 

iii. Nerve Terminal       ____________ 

iv. Nodes of Ranvier   ____________ 

v. Synapse                   ____________ 


a. Junction through which the signal is transmitted 

b. End of the axon that branches to pass the neurons message to many cells 

c. Core of the neuron 

d. Insulates the axon so ions do not leak out of the membrane 

e. Patches of ion channels that interrupt the sheath for neuron signaling

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

What neuron structure is responsible for ensuring that ions do not leak out of the axon membrane?

7
Problem

The opening of which type of channel causes depolarization of the neuron?

8
Problem

An influx of calcium at the synapse causes what to happen?

9
Problem

Which of the following neurotransmitter types blocks Cl- channels and makes depolarization harder?

10
Problem

Potassium channels are mainly responsible for what?

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.