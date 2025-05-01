Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of mitochondria in plant cells? In plant cells, mitochondria produce ATP through cellular respiration, just as in animal cells.

What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration in plant cells? Photosynthesis occurs in chloroplasts, while cellular respiration occurs in mitochondria.

Why do both plant and animal cells have mitochondria? Both plant and animal cells have mitochondria because they both require ATP for cellular processes.

What is the function of the mitochondrial cristae? Cristae increase the surface area of the inner membrane, allowing for more electron transport chain proteins and ATP synthase.

What is the function of the mitochondrial matrix? The mitochondrial matrix is the site of the citric acid cycle and contains mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, and enzymes.

Which organelle is the site of cellular respiration? The mitochondrion is the site of cellular respiration.