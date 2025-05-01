Back
What is the function of mitochondria in plant cells? In plant cells, mitochondria produce ATP through cellular respiration, just as in animal cells. What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration in plant cells? Photosynthesis occurs in chloroplasts, while cellular respiration occurs in mitochondria. Why do both plant and animal cells have mitochondria? Both plant and animal cells have mitochondria because they both require ATP for cellular processes. What is the function of the mitochondrial cristae? Cristae increase the surface area of the inner membrane, allowing for more electron transport chain proteins and ATP synthase. What is the function of the mitochondrial matrix? The mitochondrial matrix is the site of the citric acid cycle and contains mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, and enzymes. Which organelle is the site of cellular respiration? The mitochondrion is the site of cellular respiration. Which organelle is known as the powerhouse of the cell? The mitochondrion is known as the powerhouse of the cell. Which organelle provides energy for the cell? The mitochondrion provides energy for the cell. Which organelle makes ATP for the cell? The mitochondrion makes ATP for the cell. Which organelle converts food into energy? The mitochondrion converts food into energy. Which organelle breaks down food for energy? The mitochondrion breaks down food for energy. Which organelle contains its own DNA? The mitochondrion contains its own DNA. Which organelle is responsible for cellular respiration? The mitochondrion is responsible for cellular respiration. Which organelle creates energy for the cell? The mitochondrion creates energy for the cell. Which organelle produces ATP? The mitochondrion produces ATP. Which organelle is responsible for energy production in the cell? The mitochondrion is responsible for energy production in the cell. Which organelle provides energy to the cell? The mitochondrion provides energy to the cell. Which organelle is the site of the electron transport chain? The inner mitochondrial membrane is the site of the electron transport chain. Which organelle is the site of oxidative phosphorylation? The inner mitochondrial membrane is the site of oxidative phosphorylation. Which organelle is the site of the citric acid cycle? The mitochondrial matrix is the site of the citric acid cycle. Which organelle is responsible for producing most of the cell's ATP? The mitochondrion is responsible for producing most of the cell's ATP. Which organelle is involved in the formation of a proton gradient for ATP synthesis? The inner mitochondrial membrane is involved in the formation of a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. Which organelle is involved in the import of proteins from the cytosol? The mitochondrion imports some proteins from the cytosol through its outer and inner membranes. Which organelle is involved in forming tubular networks within the cell? Mitochondria can fuse to form tubular networks within the cell. Which organelle is mobile within the cell and can move along microtubules? Mitochondria are mobile within the cell and can move along microtubules. Which organelle is believed to have originated from an endosymbiotic event? Mitochondria are believed to have originated from an endosymbiotic event. Which organelle is found in both plant and animal cells and is essential for ATP production? The mitochondrion is found in both plant and animal cells and is essential for ATP production. Which organelle is present in large numbers in muscle cells? Mitochondria are present in large numbers in muscle cells. Which organelle is present in higher numbers in cells with high energy demands? Mitochondria are present in higher numbers in cells with high energy demands. Which organelle is responsible for the majority of ATP synthesis in eukaryotic cells? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of ATP synthesis in eukaryotic cells. Which organelle is responsible for the breakdown of nutrients to release energy? The mitochondrion is responsible for the breakdown of nutrients to release energy. Which organelle is responsible for the conversion of chemical energy from food into ATP? The mitochondrion is responsible for the conversion of chemical energy from food into ATP. Which organelle is responsible for the production of energy in the form of ATP? The mitochondrion is responsible for the production of energy in the form of ATP. Which organelle is responsible for the synthesis of ATP during cellular respiration? The mitochondrion is responsible for the synthesis of ATP during cellular respiration. Which organelle is responsible for the transfer of electrons in the electron transport chain? The inner mitochondrial membrane is responsible for the transfer of electrons in the electron transport chain. Which organelle is responsible for the utilization of oxygen in the cell? The mitochondrion is responsible for the utilization of oxygen in the cell. Which organelle is responsible for the majority of energy production in animal cells? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of energy production in animal cells. Which organelle is responsible for the majority of energy production in plant cells? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of energy production in plant cells. Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's metabolic energy? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's metabolic energy. Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's respiration? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's respiration.
