Mitochondria
Match the mitochondrial structure with the correct definition
I. Outer membrane _____________
II. Intermembrane space _____________
III. Inner membrane _____________
IV. Cristae _____________
V. Matrix _____________
a. Space between the two membranes
b. Internal space of the mitochondria
c. Contains porin proteins which allow larger molecules to flow into
d. Impermeable to ions and small molecules
e. Infolds that increase the surface area of the membrane
Which mitochondrial structure is the location of oxidative phosphorylation?
True or False:Mitochondria always exist as distinct organelles that never come together to form larger structures.