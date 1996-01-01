Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

11. Aerobic Respiration

Mitochondria

1

concept

Mitochondria

2

problem

Match the mitochondrial structure with the correct definition 

I. Outer membrane          _____________ 

II. Intermembrane space _____________ 

III. Inner membrane         _____________ 

IV. Cristae                         _____________ 

V. Matrix                            _____________ 


a. Space between the two membranes 

b. Internal space of the mitochondria 

c. Contains porin proteins which allow larger molecules to flow into 

d. Impermeable to ions and small molecules 

e. Infolds that increase the surface area of the membrane

3
Problem

Which mitochondrial structure is the location of oxidative phosphorylation?

4
Problem

True or False:Mitochondria always exist as distinct organelles that never come together to form larger structures.

