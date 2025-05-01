Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's ATP production? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's ATP production.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's oxidative phosphorylation? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's oxidative phosphorylation.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy conversion? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy conversion.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy supply? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy supply.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy transformation? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy transformation.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy utilization? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy utilization.