Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the mitochondrial partial self-sufficiency? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production and is partially self-sufficient due to its own DNA and ribosomes.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the mitochondrial dependence on nuclear genes? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production but depends on nuclear genes for some proteins.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the mitochondrial import of large proteins? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production and imports large proteins with special codes.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the mitochondrial selective permeability? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production and has selective permeability in its membranes.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the mitochondrial specialized transport proteins? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production and uses specialized transport proteins in the inner membrane.

Which organelle is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the mitochondrial hydrogen ion gradient? The mitochondrion is responsible for the majority of the cell's energy production via the hydrogen ion gradient across the inner membrane.