What is the function of the mitochondrial abundance in metabolically active tissues? Metabolically active tissues have more mitochondria to meet their energy requirements.

What is the function of the mitochondrial abundance in cells with high ATP demand? Cells with high ATP demand have more mitochondria to produce sufficient energy.

What is the role of porin proteins in the mitochondrial outer membrane? Porin proteins create channels in the outer membrane that allow certain molecules to enter the mitochondria. These channels are essential for the transport of ions and small molecules needed for ATP production.

Why is the inner mitochondrial membrane impermeable to ions and small molecules? The inner membrane's impermeability is crucial for maintaining the hydrogen ion gradient required for ATP synthesis. Only specialized proteins can transport ions and small molecules across this membrane.

What is the function of cristae in the mitochondria? Cristae are folds in the inner membrane that increase its surface area. This allows for more electron transport chain proteins and ATP synthase to be present, enhancing ATP production.

Where in the mitochondria does the citric acid cycle take place? The citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix. The matrix contains the necessary enzymes, mitochondrial DNA, and ribosomes for this process.