Back
What structure is found inside the nucleus and is responsible for producing ribosomes? The nucleolus is found inside the nucleus and is responsible for producing ribosomes. Can DNA leave the nucleus in eukaryotic cells? No, DNA does not leave the nucleus in eukaryotic cells; it remains confined within the nucleus. Where does ribosome assembly occur within a eukaryotic cell? Ribosome assembly occurs in the nucleolus, which is located inside the nucleus. Can RNA leave the nucleus, and if so, how? Yes, RNA such as mRNA can leave the nucleus through nuclear pore complexes, provided it is correctly processed and carries a nuclear export signal. What is the name of the structure that surrounds the nucleus? The structure that surrounds the nucleus is called the nuclear envelope. Which organelle is responsible for making ribosomes? The nucleolus, an organelle within the nucleus, is responsible for making ribosomes. What part of the cell assembles ribosomes? Ribosomes are assembled in the nucleolus, a specialized region within the nucleus. After mRNA leaves the nucleus, where does it go in the cell? After mRNA leaves the nucleus, it enters the cytosol, where it can be translated into protein. Why does DNA remain inside the nucleus and not leave it? DNA remains inside the nucleus to protect genetic information and ensure proper regulation of gene expression; only RNA transcripts are exported for protein synthesis. What is the role of heterochromatin in organizing chromosomes within the nucleus? Heterochromatin binds to specific regions of the nuclear envelope or lamina, anchoring chromosomes in defined locations within the nucleus. This prevents chromosomes from floating freely and ensures proper nuclear organization.
mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10