Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. DNA to RNA to Protein

mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures

Nuclear Structures

mRNA Export

Nuclear Import

Match the following nuclear locations to its function 

i. Nuclear pore complexes _________
ii. Nuclear lamina _________
iii. Nucleolus _________
iv. Nuclear Envelope _________ 

a. Matrix of proteins that provide nuclear shape and structure 

b. Processing of ribosomes 

c. Separate the nucleus from the cytoplasm 

d. Allow for transport between the nucleus and cytoplasm

Ribosomes are synthesized in which of the following locations?

Import of molecules into the nucleus requires the use of importin and RAN-GTP. When RAN-GTP binds to importin, what happens to the molecule?

Unprocessed mRNA is exported from the nucleus to be processed before translation.

