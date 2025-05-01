Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of passive transport? Diffusion, osmosis, and facilitated diffusion are examples of passive transport.

How does temperature affect the rate of diffusion? Increasing temperature increases the rate of diffusion.

What happens to a cell in a hypertonic solution? A cell in a hypertonic solution will shrink as water leaves the cell.

What does simple diffusion require? Simple diffusion requires a concentration gradient but no energy or assistance.

Osmosis is a membrane passage process pertaining to which molecule? Osmosis pertains to the movement of water molecules.

