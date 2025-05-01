Skip to main content
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis quiz #2

  • What is an example of passive transport?
    Diffusion, osmosis, and facilitated diffusion are examples of passive transport.
  • How does temperature affect the rate of diffusion?
    Increasing temperature increases the rate of diffusion.
  • What happens to a cell in a hypertonic solution?
    A cell in a hypertonic solution will shrink as water leaves the cell.
  • What does simple diffusion require?
    Simple diffusion requires a concentration gradient but no energy or assistance.
  • Osmosis is a membrane passage process pertaining to which molecule?
    Osmosis pertains to the movement of water molecules.
  • What is an example of passive transport?
    Osmosis is an example of passive transport.
  • Osmosis refers to the movement of which molecule?
    Osmosis refers to the movement of water molecules.
  • Osmosis is best defined as the movement of what?
    Osmosis is best defined as the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane.
  • What are two variables that affect the rate of diffusion?
    Temperature and concentration gradient affect the rate of diffusion.
  • During osmosis, how does water move?
    During osmosis, water moves from low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
  • Describe how water moves during osmosis.
    Water moves across a semipermeable membrane from an area of high water concentration to low water concentration.
  • When does passive transport occur?
    Passive transport occurs when molecules move down their concentration gradient without energy input.
  • How does temperature affect the rate of diffusion?
    Higher temperature increases the rate of diffusion.
  • Crenation takes place when a cell is placed in what type of solution?
    Crenation occurs when a cell is placed in a hypertonic solution.
  • What happens to an Elodea cell in a hypertonic solution?
    An Elodea cell in a hypertonic solution will lose water and shrink.
  • How do simple and facilitated diffusion differ?
    Simple diffusion is unassisted, while facilitated diffusion requires transport proteins.
  • When does passive transport occur?
    Passive transport occurs when molecules move down their concentration gradient without energy input.
  • What happens to an animal cell in a hypertonic solution?
    An animal cell in a hypertonic solution will shrink as water leaves the cell.
  • How can temperature affect the rate of diffusion?
    Increasing temperature increases the rate of diffusion.
  • The movement of water by osmosis is always from a region of what concentration?
    The movement of water by osmosis is always from a region of high water concentration (low solute) to low water concentration (high solute).
  • Osmosis is defined as the movement of what?
    Osmosis is defined as the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane.
  • Does temperature affect the rate of diffusion?
    Yes, higher temperature increases the rate of diffusion.
  • Is facilitated diffusion active or passive?
    Facilitated diffusion is passive.
  • Does osmosis refer to the diffusion of molecules across a membrane?
    Osmosis refers specifically to the diffusion of water molecules across a semipermeable membrane.
  • What is the definition of osmosis?
    Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
  • How does temperature affect the rate of diffusion?
    Increasing temperature increases the rate of diffusion.
  • As temperature increases, what happens to the rate of diffusion?
    As temperature increases, the rate of diffusion increases.
  • Which way will water molecules move during osmosis?
    Water molecules move from an area of high water concentration to low water concentration during osmosis.
  • Which is an example of passive transport?
    Osmosis is an example of passive transport.
  • Which of the following are examples of passive transport?
    Diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis are examples of passive transport.
  • Which of the following statements about osmosis is false?
    Osmosis does not require energy input; any statement suggesting otherwise is false.
  • Which of the following is an example of osmosis?
    Water moving across a semipermeable membrane from low solute to high solute concentration is an example of osmosis.
  • Which process requires no energy from the cell?
    Passive transport processes such as diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis require no energy from the cell.
  • Which way does water move in osmosis?
    Water moves from an area of high water concentration to low water concentration in osmosis.
  • What is the best definition of osmosis?
    Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
  • Osmosis is what type of transport?
    Osmosis is a passive transport process.
  • What process allows water to move across a cell membrane?
    Osmosis allows water to move across a cell membrane.
  • What must water pass through during osmosis?
    Water passes through aquaporin channel proteins during osmosis.
  • What is the diffusion of water called?
    The diffusion of water is called osmosis.
  • What determines the direction of diffusion?
    The concentration gradient determines the direction of diffusion.