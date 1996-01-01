Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Diffusion
GLUT1 Transporter
Osmosis
Which of the following describes the diffusion of water across a membrane?
The plasma membrane by itself is impermeable to all charged molecules.
Which of the following transport proteins transports two molecules across the membrane in the same direction?
Carrier proteins that transport molecules via facilitated diffusion require energy from ATP.
Isotonic is a term that describes what?