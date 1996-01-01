Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cell Biology

9. Transport Across Membranes

Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis

1

concept

Diffusion

2

concept

GLUT1 Transporter

3

concept

Osmosis

4
Problem

Which of the following describes the diffusion of water across a membrane?

5
Problem

The plasma membrane by itself is impermeable to all charged molecules.

6
Problem

Which of the following transport proteins transports two molecules across the membrane in the same direction?

7
Problem

Carrier proteins that transport molecules via facilitated diffusion require energy from ATP.

8
Problem

Isotonic is a term that describes what?

