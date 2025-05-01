Skip to main content
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis quiz #3

  • What drives diffusion?
    Diffusion is driven by the concentration gradient.
  • During osmosis, which molecules do not move across the membrane?
    Solute molecules do not move across the membrane during osmosis; only water moves.
  • What is an example of passive transport?
    Facilitated diffusion is an example of passive transport.
  • What is a passive transport process?
    A passive transport process is one that moves molecules down their concentration gradient without energy input, such as diffusion, facilitated diffusion, or osmosis.
  • What is required for diffusion to occur?
    A concentration gradient is required for diffusion to occur.
  • What two conditions must be present for osmosis to occur?
    A semipermeable membrane and a difference in solute concentration across the membrane must be present for osmosis to occur.
  • In what direction does diffusion move?
    Diffusion moves molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
  • What is crenation of a cell?
    Crenation is the shrinking of a cell due to water loss when placed in a hypertonic solution.
  • Which organelle pumps out excess water in some cells?
    The contractile vacuole pumps out excess water in some cells.
  • What is the driving force of diffusion?
    The concentration gradient is the driving force of diffusion.
  • Osmosis is the movement of what molecule?
    Osmosis is the movement of water molecules.
  • What happens to a cell in a hypotonic solution?
    A cell in a hypotonic solution will swell as water enters the cell.
  • What is diffusion in biology?
    Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from high to low concentration.
  • What is the difference between osmosis and diffusion?
    Osmosis is the diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane, while diffusion refers to the movement of any molecules from high to low concentration.
  • What happens during osmosis?
    During osmosis, water moves across a semipermeable membrane from low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
  • What are the types of passive transport?
    The types of passive transport are simple diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis.
  • What are three types of passive transport?
    Three types of passive transport are simple diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis.
  • What is passive transport?
    Passive transport is the movement of molecules across a membrane without energy input, driven by concentration gradients.
  • What is diffusion?
    Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
  • What is one example of diffusion?
    Oxygen moving into a cell from high to low concentration is an example of diffusion.
  • What is facilitated diffusion?
    Facilitated diffusion is the passive movement of molecules across a membrane with the help of transport proteins.
  • How is osmosis similar to simple diffusion?
    Both osmosis and simple diffusion are passive processes that move molecules down their concentration gradient without energy input.
  • How does temperature affect diffusion?
    Higher temperature increases the rate of diffusion.
  • How does surface area affect the rate of diffusion?
    Increasing surface area increases the rate of diffusion.
  • How does CO2 cross the cell membrane?
    CO2 crosses the cell membrane by simple diffusion.
  • How does water enter the cell?
    Water enters the cell via osmosis through aquaporin channels.
  • How does molecular weight affect diffusion?
    Higher molecular weight decreases the rate of diffusion.
  • How is osmosis different from simple diffusion?
    Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, while simple diffusion involves unassisted movement of small, non-polar molecules.
  • How are simple and facilitated diffusion different?
    Simple diffusion is unassisted, while facilitated diffusion requires transport proteins.
  • How are simple and facilitated diffusion similar?
    Both are passive processes that move molecules from high to low concentration.
  • How is osmosis different from diffusion?
    Osmosis is specific to water movement across a semipermeable membrane, while diffusion refers to any molecule moving from high to low concentration.
  • How does diffusion work?
    Diffusion works by molecules moving from an area of high concentration to low concentration until equilibrium is reached.
  • How does oxygen cross into the cell?
    Oxygen crosses into the cell by simple diffusion.
  • How does surface area affect diffusion?
    Greater surface area increases the rate of diffusion.
  • Facilitated diffusion is used to transport which types of molecules?
    Facilitated diffusion is used to transport larger or charged molecules that cannot cross the membrane by simple diffusion.
  • What do diffusion and osmosis have in common?
    Both are passive transport processes that move molecules down their concentration gradient without energy input.
  • What is the similarity between simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
    Both move molecules from high to low concentration without energy input.
  • What do osmosis and diffusion have in common?
    Both are passive processes that move substances down their concentration gradient.
  • Which best describes the difference between osmosis and diffusion?
    Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, while diffusion is the movement of any molecules from high to low concentration.
  • Which of the following best explains diffusion?
    Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from high to low concentration.