What drives diffusion? Diffusion is driven by the concentration gradient.

During osmosis, which molecules do not move across the membrane? Solute molecules do not move across the membrane during osmosis; only water moves.

What is an example of passive transport? Facilitated diffusion is an example of passive transport.

What is a passive transport process? A passive transport process is one that moves molecules down their concentration gradient without energy input, such as diffusion, facilitated diffusion, or osmosis.

What is required for diffusion to occur? A concentration gradient is required for diffusion to occur.

What two conditions must be present for osmosis to occur? A semipermeable membrane and a difference in solute concentration across the membrane must be present for osmosis to occur.