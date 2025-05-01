Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is true of facilitated diffusion? Facilitated diffusion requires transport proteins but does not require energy input.

Which choice describes diffusion? Diffusion is the movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy input.

Which of the following is true of osmosis? Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from low solute concentration to high solute concentration.

Which of the following describes osmosis? Osmosis is the passive movement of water across a semipermeable membrane.

How are osmosis and diffusion alike? Both are passive transport processes that move substances down their concentration gradient.

How does water enter and exit a cell? Water enters and exits a cell via osmosis through aquaporin channels.