Properties of the Cell quiz #1 Flashcards

How did the diversity of life on Earth arise from a single ancestral cell, and what are the three domains of life that resulted from this evolution? The diversity of life arose from a single ancestral cell through mutations in DNA, which drove evolution. This led to the formation of three domains: Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.

What structural feature is common to all cells, and how do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in their internal organization? All cells have a plasma membrane. Prokaryotic cells lack internal organelles and a nuclear envelope, while eukaryotic cells have organelles and a nuclear envelope that separates DNA from the rest of the cell.

What is the central dogma of molecular biology, and how do cells control gene expression to create different cell types in multicellular organisms? The central dogma is the process where DNA is transcribed to RNA and then translated to protein. Cells control gene expression by regulating which genes are transcribed and translated, allowing different cell types to arise from the same genome.

Why is cell replication important, and what are the two main processes by which cells divide? Cell replication is essential for growth and reproduction. The two main processes are mitosis, which produces genetically identical cells, and meiosis, which produces genetically diverse cells.

What are the main ways cells obtain energy, and why is energy necessary for the synthesis of macromolecules? Cells obtain energy as organotrophs (from organic molecules), phototrophs (from sunlight), or lithotrophs (from inorganic chemicals). Energy is required to synthesize macromolecules like proteins and nucleic acids.

What is metabolism, and what role does ATP play in cellular metabolic processes? Metabolism is the sum of all chemical reactions in a cell. ATP acts as the main energy storage molecule, providing energy for metabolic pathways and enzyme-catalyzed reactions.