Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Cell Evolution
Cell Organization
Cell Genetics
Cell Replication
Cells and Energy
Metabolism
Mechanical Activities of Cells
Cell Regulation
Which of the following is not a property of all cells?
Which of the following terms describes an organism who obtains energy from sunlight?
To be considered a cell, it must evolve, have metabolism, replicate its DNA, and never interact with the external environment?