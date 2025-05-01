Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the average lifespan of a red blood cell? The average lifespan of a red blood cell is about 120 days.

Which organelle is a jelly-like substance? Cytoplasm is the jelly-like substance within the cell.

Describe the function of cytoplasm in a cell. The cytoplasm provides a medium for chemical reactions and supports the organelles within the cell.

What is the mass of a bacterial cell? The mass of a bacterial cell varies, but is typically on the order of a few picograms (10^-12 grams).

What do all cell types have in common? All cell types have a plasma membrane, contain genetic material (DNA), and carry out metabolism.

Which structures are found in every living cell? Every living cell has a plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and genetic material (DNA or RNA).