Back
What is the average lifespan of a red blood cell? The average lifespan of a red blood cell is about 120 days. Which organelle is a jelly-like substance? Cytoplasm is the jelly-like substance within the cell. Describe the function of cytoplasm in a cell. The cytoplasm provides a medium for chemical reactions and supports the organelles within the cell. What is the mass of a bacterial cell? The mass of a bacterial cell varies, but is typically on the order of a few picograms (10^-12 grams). What do all cell types have in common? All cell types have a plasma membrane, contain genetic material (DNA), and carry out metabolism. Which structures are found in every living cell? Every living cell has a plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and genetic material (DNA or RNA). What is the main energy storage molecule in cells? The main energy storage molecule in cells is ATP (adenosine triphosphate). What is the central dogma of molecular biology? The central dogma of molecular biology is that DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into protein. What is metabolism in the context of cell biology? Metabolism is the sum of all chemical reactions that occur within a cell. What is the function of enzymes in cells? Enzymes catalyze chemical reactions, speeding them up and allowing them to occur efficiently in cells. How do cells respond to external stimuli? Cells respond to external stimuli through receptors on the plasma membrane that trigger internal chemical reactions. What is the surface area to volume ratio and why is it important for cells? The surface area to volume ratio affects how efficiently materials can be transported in and out of the cell; as cells grow larger, this ratio decreases, making transport less efficient. What is feedback circuitry in cells? Feedback circuitry is a mechanism by which cells self-regulate, adjusting chemical reactions based on the levels of signaling molecules. What are the three domains of life that evolved from a common ancestral cell? The three domains of life are Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.
Properties of the Cell quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14