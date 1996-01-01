Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Use the formula for continuous compounding to solve Exercises 84–85. How long, to the nearest tenth of a year, will it take $50,000 to triple in value at an annual rate of 7.5% compounded continuously?

