College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Evaluate and Perform Operations with Higher Roots
Identify perfect cubes and find cube roots
by LearnZillion
36 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Simplifying radicals - High powered roots
by Math Meeting
61 views
Hide transcripts
Square Roots, Cube Roots, and Other Roots
by Professor Dave Explains
26 views
Hide transcripts
Simplifying Roots with Higher indexes
by Mathbyfives
1
32 views
Hide transcripts
Identify perfect cubes and find cube roots
by LearnZillion
36 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.