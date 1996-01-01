College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Growth and Decay
Model Exponential Growth and Decay
Problem
n Exercises 92–93, rewrite the equation in terms of base e. Express the answer in terms of a natural logarithm and then round to three decimal places. y = 6.5(0.43)^x
Similar Solution
2m
