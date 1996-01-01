College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Functions and Graphs
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
Use Graphs to Locate Relative Maxima or Minima
GC3 - Investigating a Function
by Jonathan Anderson
36 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Local and Absolute Maximum and Minimum from a Graph
by patrickJMT
69 views
Hide transcripts
GC3 - Investigating a Function
by Jonathan Anderson
36 views
Hide transcripts
Identify polynomial extrema
by LearnZillion
31 views
Hide transcripts
Increasing/Decreasing , Local Maximums/Minimums
by patrickJMT
19 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.