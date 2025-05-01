- Download the worksheet to save time writing
For the following quadratic function, determine the values of a so that it has no x-intercepts.
y = ax2 - 18x + 13
Find the other zero of the quadratic equation if one of the zeros is 4 given that the vertex of the function is (8, 4).
For the following polynomial function, determine whether the real zero satisfies the given condition or not.
f(x) = x4 - 3x3 + 6x2 - 12x + 10; no real zero greater than 3
Express that the given function has a real zero between the numbers given using the intermediate value theorem.
ƒ(x)=-4x3 + 9x2 +2x -1; 0 and 2
Find the quotient of the following polynomials by using synthetic division.
(x4 - 1296) ÷ (x - 6)
Using long division, divide the following polynomials. (5x4 - 13x3 - 13x2 + 22x - 2) ÷ (x - 3)
Consider the given function. Calculate its average rate of change from x1 = 16 to x2 = 25.
f(x) = 2√x
Identify the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of the following function by using the Descartes's Rule of Signs:
f(x) = 6x4 - x3 - 4x2 - 2x + 9
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test and then use the end behavior to predict the graph:f(x)=−x6+x4
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=19x3−9x2+2x−8
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=5x4−9x2−19 has a real zero between −2 and 1 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.