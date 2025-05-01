Determine whether the given polynomial f ( x ) = 5 x 4 − 9 x 2 − 19 f(x) = 5x^{4}-9x^{2}-19 f ( x ) = 5 x 4 − 9 x 2 − 19 has a real zero between − 2 -2 − 2 and 1 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.