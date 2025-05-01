Skip to main content
5. Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions / Graphing Rational Functions / Problem 7
Problem 7

Draw the graph for the function given below.
f(x)=7x27x210x2+6x7f\left(x\right)=\frac{7x^2-7x-210}{x^2+6x-7}

