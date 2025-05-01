College Algebra
Find log23 29 in terms of M and N, if log 23 = M and log 29 = N.
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
log [(100y4√(2 - y))/(3(y + 8)3)]
Find the value of f(log4 (3 ln 4)) for the function given below.
f(x) = 4x
Find x for the following equation.
5|lnx| - 25 = 0
Solve the logarithmic equation for x and provide an exact solution:
log4 (x2 - 225) - log4 (x + 15) = 1
In the given expression, solve for x. Make use of logarithms with proper bases.M = R ((a/b) +1)xy
Draw the graph of the following function. f(x)=(18)−xf\left(x\right)=\left(\frac18\right)^{-x}f(x)=(81)−x