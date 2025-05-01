Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions - Part 2 of 2
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions / Graphing Exponential Functions / Problem 7
Problem 7

Draw the graph of the following function. f(x)=(18)xf\left(x\right)=\left(\frac18\right)^{-x}

Learn this concept