Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.

x 2 + 9 y 2 − 28 x − 270 y + 2185 = 0 x^2+9y^2-28x-270y+2185=0 x 2 + 9 y 2 − 28 x − 270 y + 2185 = 0