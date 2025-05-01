Determine the graph that the equation represents.

( x + 24 ) 2 72 + ( y − 37 ) 2 72 = 1 \frac{\left(x+24\right)^2}{72}+\frac{\left(y-37\right)^2}{72}=1 72 ( x + 24 ) 2 + 72 ( y − 37 ) 2 = 1