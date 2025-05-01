Skip to main content
Circles
Circles

Problem 2
Problem 2

Determine the graph that the equation represents.
(x+24)272+(y37)272=1\frac{\left(x+24\right)^2}{72}+\frac{\left(y-37\right)^2}{72}=1

