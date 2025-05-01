- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Solve the expression for the given values:
(|p| +18|q|)/|p| where p = -6 and q = 1
For the following number written in decimal notation, rewrite in its percentage equivalent. 0.9
Write the following phrase as a simplified algebraic expression:
The number "y" is decreased by the sum of eighteen and this number.
Determine whether the given expression is a polynomial. If it is a polynomial, indicate its degree and classify by the number of terms (monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these).
(5/9)a4 + (8/a3) - 12
Write the given expression after isolating the common factor with the lowest power. Assume all variables belong to ℝ⁺.
11d-3 +33d-9
Subtract these terms. 8√108 - 2√147
Simplify the following expression:
Rationalize the denominator of the following expression.
112a+b8a
Solve the given expression, and the answer should be written without negative exponents. (Let all the variables shown belong to ℝ⁺): (a5)1/3/(a2/3)4
Steven wins the lottery for $500,000. 20% of the total amount was deducted in taxation. He invested some of the remaining amount at 5% and some at 3%. Find out the amount invested at each rate if the interest earned per year is $17,000.
The speed at which the shaft of a conveyor system rotates varies inversely as its diameter. On one end of the conveyor system, the shaft has a diameter of 50 mm and it rotates at 100 revolutions per minute (rpm). Calculate the speed (in rpm) at which the shaft rotates on the opposite end where the diameter is 125 mm.
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (i126 - i122)/i63
Simplify the following number and express the answer in standard form: √-81
Perform division and express the quotient in standard form:
119 / -i
Use any method to solve the given equation.
1/(x2 -8x +15) = 1/(x -5) - 5/(x2 -25)
Which of the following equations represent the sides of a triangle given below?
Consider the following equations and solve for all values of x that will satisfy them. z1 = x, z2 = -6/x and z1 + z2 = -1
By using the quadratic formula, solve the following equation.
2x2 - x - 11 = 0