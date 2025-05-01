College Algebra Midterm - Part 1 of 2
1. Equations & Inequalities / Rational Equations / Problem 11
The speed at which the shaft of a conveyor system rotates varies inversely as its diameter. On one end of the conveyor system, the shaft has a diameter of 50 mm and it rotates at 100 revolutions per minute (rpm). Calculate the speed (in rpm) at which the shaft rotates on the opposite end where the diameter is 125 mm.
