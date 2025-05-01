Skip to main content
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices / Determinants and Cramer's Rule / Problem 5
Problem 5

Find the value of the given determinant using the determinant theorems.
{"mathml":"<math style=\"font-family:stix;font-size:16px;\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML\"><mstyle mathsize=\"16px\"><mfenced open=\"|\" close=\"|\"><mtable><mtr><mtd><mn>6</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>11</mn></mtd></mtr><mtr><mtd><mo>-</mo><mn>2</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>5</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd></mtr><mtr><mtd><mn>8</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>7</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>5</mn></mtd></mtr><mtr><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>0</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>3</mn></mtd><mtd><mn>7</mn></mtd></mtr></mtable></mfenced></mstyle></math>","truncated":false}

