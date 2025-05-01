College Algebra
Given the two functions fff and ggg, find f−gf-gf−g and identify the domain.
f(x)=2x+11f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{2x+11}f(x)=2x+11, g(x)=x−9g\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x-9}g(x)=x−9
f(x)=36−x2f\left(x\right)=36-x^2f(x)=36−x2, g(x)=x2+11x−7g\left(x\right)=x^2+11x-7g(x)=x2+11x−7
Given the two functions fff and ggg, find fgfgfg and identify the domain.
f(x)=xf\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x}f(x)=x, g(x)=x+17g\left(x\right)=x+17g(x)=x+17
Given the two functions fff and ggg, find fg\frac{f}{g}gf and identify the domain.
f(x)=14−3xf\left(x\right)=14-\frac{3}{x}f(x)=14−x3, g(x)=3xg\left(x\right)=\frac{3}{x}g(x)=x3
f(x)=18xx−6,g(x)=16x+10f\left(x\right)=\frac{18x}{x-6},g\left(x\right)=\frac{16}{x+10}f(x)=x−618x,g(x)=x+1016
Consider f(x)=3x3+1f\left(x\right)=3x^3+1f(x)=3x3+1 and g(x)=−7x+6g\left(x\right)=-7x+6g(x)=−7x+6. Evaluate the following expression: (fg)(−1)(fg)(-1)(fg)(−1)