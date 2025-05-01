Given the two functions f f f and g g g, find f − g f-g f−g and identify the domain.

f ( x ) = 2 x + 11 f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{2x+11} f(x)=2x+11 , g ( x ) = x − 9 g\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x-9} g(x)=x−9