Function Operations
3. Functions / Function Operations / Problem 6
Problem 6

Consider f(x)=3x3+1f\left(x\right)=3x^3+1 and g(x)=7x+6g\left(x\right)=-7x+6. Evaluate the following expression: (fg)(1)(fg)(-1)

