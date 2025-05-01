Consider f ( x ) = 3 x 3 + 1 f\left(x\right)=3x^3+1 f ( x ) = 3 x 3 + 1 and g ( x ) = − 7 x + 6 g\left(x\right)=-7x+6 g ( x ) = − 7 x + 6 . Evaluate the following expression: ( f g ) ( − 1 ) (fg)(-1) ( f g ) ( − 1 )