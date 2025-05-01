College Algebra
Find the sixth term of the sequence 17, 68, 272, 1088,... using the equation an = a1(4)n-1
Identify if the following sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or none of them. In the case of an arithmetic sequence, determine its common difference, and in the case of a geometric sequence, determine its common ratio.
an = n3 + 1
Rewrite and simplify the given recurring decimal as a fraction.
The first term and the common ratio of a geometric sequence are given. Find the first five terms.
a1 = 2, r = 4