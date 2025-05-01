Skip to main content
Geometric Sequences
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction / Geometric Sequences / Problem 3
Problem 3

Rewrite and simplify the given recurring decimal as a fraction.
{"mathml":"<math style=\"font-family:stix;font-size:16px;\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML\"><mstyle mathsize=\"16px\"><mn>0</mn><mo>.</mo><mover><mn>523</mn><mo>&#xAF;</mo></mover></mstyle></math>","truncated":false}

