Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree? g(x)=19x9+πx8+75x
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree? f(x)=x53−4x2+19
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=2x4+19x2−3x−2
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=−29x4−3x2+5x+6
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=5x5−2x3+1 has a real zero between −3 and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=12x3−19x+17 has a real zero between −5 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.