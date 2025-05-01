Skip to main content
Graphing Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions / Graphing Polynomial Functions / Problem 5
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=5x52x3+1f(x) = 5x^{5}-2x^{3}+1 has a real zero between 3-3 and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.

