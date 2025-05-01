Determine whether the given polynomial f ( x ) = 5 x 5 − 2 x 3 + 1 f(x) = 5x^{5}-2x^{3}+1 f ( x ) = 5 x 5 − 2 x 3 + 1 has a real zero between − 3 -3 − 3 and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.