College Algebra
Graph the following rational function by finding the horizontal, vertical, and slant asymptotes (if there are any).
f(x)=x2+6x−55x2−18x−19f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2+6x-55}{x^2-18x-19}f(x)=x2−18x−19x2+6x−55
Draw the graph for the function given below.
g(x)=2x−4x+5g(x)=\frac{2x-4}{x+5}g(x)=x+52x−4
ƒ(x)=7x64−x2ƒ(x)=\frac{7x}{64-x^2}ƒ(x)=64−x27x
f(x)=(x−11)(x−3)x2+169f\left(x\right)=\frac{\left(x-11\right)\left(x-3\right)}{x^2+169}f(x)=x2+169(x−11)(x−3)
Find out the x-values of the holes for the given rational function.
f(x)=x3+x2−169x−169x3+9x2−169x−1521f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^3+x^2-169x-169}{x^3+9x^2-169x-1521}f(x)=x3+9x2−169x−1521x3+x2−169x−169