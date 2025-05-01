Draw the graph for the function given below.

f ( x ) = ( x − 11 ) ( x − 3 ) x 2 + 169 f\left(x\right)=\frac{\left(x-11\right)\left(x-3\right)}{x^2+169} f ( x ) = x 2 + 169 ( x − 11 ) ( x − 3 )