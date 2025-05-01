Skip to main content
Graphing Rational Functions
Problem 4

Draw the graph for the function given below.
f(x)=(x11)(x3)x2+169f\left(x\right)=\frac{\left(x-11\right)\left(x-3\right)}{x^2+169}

