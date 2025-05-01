Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs of Equations / Graphs and Coordinates / Problem 1
Problem 1

Find the x-intercept for the graph given below. Also, state the domain of the function in set-builder notation.
Graph showing x-intercept at (4,0) and point (0,4) in the first quadrant.

Learn this concept