College Algebra
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find f + g and write the domain.
Consider the three functions f(x) = 3x -8, g(x) = 5x - 4, and h(x) = x2 + 2x + 6. Find the value of g(f[h(-3)]) without forming the equation for the composite function.
Solve: fog(x) and gof(x) where f(x) = x2 -x; g(x) = 4 -x
For the given function, find the domain.
f(x) = x2 - 15x + 26
Identify if the given set of points are collinear:
(-8,8), (-6,4), (-2,-4)
Write y = |x - 3| as a piecewise-defined function using the definition of the absolute function.
Find the value of f(3) using the graph shown below.