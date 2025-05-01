Skip to main content
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions / Intro to Functions & Their Graphs / Problem 1
Problem 1

For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find f + g and write the domain.

