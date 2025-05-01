Skip to main content
Introduction to Conic Sections
8. Conic Sections / Introduction to Conic Sections / Problem 3
Problem 3

Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
3y27x72y+607=03y^2-7x-72y+607=0

