Determine which of the following number is larger: log5 35 or log2 12
Without using a calculator, evaluate or simplify the following expression: 10log ∜(3x)
Find the domain of the following function: f(x) = log6 (x + 7)
For the given functions,
f(x) = logex
g(x) = - ln(5x)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range
a) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
Solve the following logarithmic equation:
Consider the logarithmic function, f(x) = (log1/4 x) - 4. Graph it and identify its domain and range.
Graph the following equations: f(x) = (1/4)x and g(x) = log1/4 x