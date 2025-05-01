Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Logarithms
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions / Introduction to Logarithms / Problem 4
Problem 4

For the given functions,
f(x) = logex
g(x) = - ln(5x)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range


a) (i) Graph:Graph of f(x) and g(x) with asymptotes at x=0, showing points (0.2,0) and (1,0).
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:Graph of g(x) and f(x) with asymptotes at x=0, showing points (0.2,0) and (1,0).
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:Graph of f(x) and g(x) with asymptotes at x=0, showing points (1,0) and (2,0).
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:Graph of g(x) and f(x) with asymptotes at x=0, showing points (1,0) and (2,0).
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values

Learn this concept