Introduction to Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions / Introduction to Rational Functions / Problem 2
Problem 2

Complete the given statement using the graph of the rational function in the figure shown.
Graph of a rational function showing vertical asymptote at x=-16 and horizontal asymptote at y=17.
As x → -16+, f(x) →

