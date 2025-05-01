For the given conditions: Slope = - 1/8, passing through (4, - 8)
Write an equation for the line in Slope-intercept form by first going through the point-slope form.
Plot the given line on a rectangular coordinate system. Also, find the domain and range.
-x + 13 = 0
Determine the slope of the line that is horizontal and passes through the coordinates (3, 8).
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (2, - 7) and has a slope of - 10. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
A line has a slope of 7/12 and passes through the point (- 12, 6). Identify two points and graph this line.
Consider a line defined by 6x + 2y = 3. Write equations (both in standard and slope-intercept form) of a line that is perpendicular to the given line and passes through (2,5).
Determine the y-intercept and the slope of the line defined by the following equation. Then, graph the line.
-13y = 39x