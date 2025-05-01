Skip to main content
Polynomials Intro
0. Review of Algebra / Polynomials Intro / Problem 1
Problem 1

Execute the indicated operation on the given expression. (x2-49)/(x+1)2 ⋅ (x2+8x+7)/(2x2-15x+7)÷(x+7)2/(2x2+x-1)

