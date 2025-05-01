Asymptotes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Asymptotes definitions

Asymptotes definitions
  • Asymptote
    A line that a rational function graph approaches infinitely close but never touches, shaping the graph's behavior at extremes or near undefined points.
  • Rational Function
    A function expressed as the ratio of two polynomials, often exhibiting unique features like asymptotes and holes.
  • Horizontal Asymptote
    A horizontal line indicating the y-value a rational function approaches as x moves toward positive or negative infinity.
  • Vertical Asymptote
    A vertical line where a rational function becomes undefined, causing the graph to shoot up or down without bound near specific x-values.
  • Hole
    A point of discontinuity on a rational function's graph, marked by an open circle, resulting from a canceled common factor.
  • Removable Discontinuity
    A gap in a rational function's graph at a specific x-value, caused by a factor that cancels from both numerator and denominator.
  • Domain
    The set of all possible x-values for which a rational function is defined, excluding values causing division by zero.
  • Range
    The set of all possible y-values a rational function can output, influenced by horizontal asymptotes and holes.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The coefficient of the term with the highest degree in a polynomial, crucial for determining horizontal asymptotes.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, used to compare numerator and denominator for asymptote analysis.
  • Lowest Terms
    A simplified form of a rational function where all common factors between numerator and denominator are canceled.
  • Dashed Line
    A graphical representation used to indicate the location of an asymptote on a rational function's graph.
  • End Behavior
    The trend of a rational function's graph as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, often dictated by horizontal asymptotes.
  • Common Factor
    A polynomial expression present in both the numerator and denominator, whose cancellation may create a hole.
  • Arrow Notation
    A symbolic way to describe how a function behaves as x approaches certain values, especially near asymptotes.